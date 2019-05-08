Msimanga confident of DA victory in Gauteng

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s premier hopeful Solly Msimanga was confident his party would lead the polls in Gauteng and he could ascend to the top position in the province.

PRETORIA – The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s premier hopeful Solly Msimanga was confident his party would lead the polls in Gauteng and he could ascend to the top position in the province.

Msimanga was speaking outside a polling station in the Capital Park where he cast his ballot.

He was joined by party leader Mmusi Maimane.

After greeting party volunteers outside the polling station, Msimanga said these elections were an opportunity for voters to choose a government which worked.

"Democracy gives you an opportunity to test a politcal party in government. If it fails you, you have the right to vote them out, vote for another party, if they fail you do the same until you get a party that is able to deliver for you."

Maimane said the choice for voters was simple.

"Either you choose corruption or you choose a job. A vote for the ANC is a vote for corruption. If you want a job, I'm asking people to vote for change and put the best government in place, a competent government in place."

The voting process in Capital Park has gone smoothly this morning.

GALLERY: South Africans have their say on election day