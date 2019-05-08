-
Elections off to quiet start in NW protest hotspot OukasieLocal
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng‘s ACM and other new parties you’ll see on your ballot paperPolitics
-
Motlanthe urges South Africans to vote for ANCPolitics
-
Archbishop Makgoba calls on clerics calm election day protestsLocal
-
Maimane on elections: I’m not even worried about my political futurePolitics
-
Holomisa: A weaker ANC is good for democracyPolitics
-
-
Motlanthe urges South Africans to vote for ANC
Two years ago, former President Kgalema Motlanthe wished that the African National Congress (ANC) would lose the election to 'learn a lesson'.
JOHANNESBURG – Former President Kgalema Motlanthe who, two years ago, wished the African National Congress (ANC) would lose the election to “learn a lesson” will on Wednesday mark his ballot at the Killarney Country Club in Houghton.
In an interview with the BBC in 2017, Motlanthe said the ANC had to "hit rock bottom" and lose the national elections "for the penny to drop" in the minds of party members.
He's expected to join the long queue at the Killarney Country Club in Houghton to vote for the same party.
In 2016, during the local government elections, he wouldn’t disclose the party he was going to vote for, saying his vote was a secret.
But he has since joined the party’s campaign, urging South Africans to vote for the ANC.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.