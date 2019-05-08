Motlanthe urges South Africans to vote for ANC

Two years ago, former President Kgalema Motlanthe wished that the African National Congress (ANC) would lose the election to 'learn a lesson'.

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Kgalema Motlanthe who, two years ago, wished the African National Congress (ANC) would lose the election to “learn a lesson” will on Wednesday mark his ballot at the Killarney Country Club in Houghton.

In an interview with the BBC in 2017, Motlanthe said the ANC had to "hit rock bottom" and lose the national elections "for the penny to drop" in the minds of party members.

He's expected to join the long queue at the Killarney Country Club in Houghton to vote for the same party.

In 2016, during the local government elections, he wouldn’t disclose the party he was going to vote for, saying his vote was a secret.

But he has since joined the party’s campaign, urging South Africans to vote for the ANC.