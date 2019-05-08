View all in Latest
Mbeki impressed with IEC decisiveness in dealing with problems

Former president Thabo Mbeki has voted at the Holy Family collage in Killarney in Johannesburg.

Former President Thabo Mbeki casts his vote in Killarney, accompanied by ANC Gauteng Deputy Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi on 8 May 2019. Picture: EWN
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former president Thabo Mbeki has voted at the Holy Family collage in Killarney in Johannesburg.

The former statesman used his executive privileges to jump the queue were followed around by a large media contingent trying to capture this moment.

He interacted with a few voters after he made his X, even allowing some people to take selfies with him.

When asked about who the African National Congress struggle stalwart voted for, he light-heartedly laughed before saying it is illegal to do any party campaigning when voting is underway.

Mbeki dressed in a blue long sleeve shirt and chino pants left on foot surrounded by a number of his presidential security guards.

Mbeki said he was impressed with the IEC's decisiveness in dealing with issues that could threaten the smooth running of the elections.

He spoke to journalists after voting in Killarney in Johannesburg.

"Of the incidents that I've heard, the IEC has acted in a good way in terms of acting against those people working at the IEC who've clearly done something wrong. But I also think we need to pay tribute to the police service because they've also acted very quickly and correctly."

