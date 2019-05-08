View all in Latest
Marikana abuzz with activity as residents vote

Community members said they were happy to vote but called for change after the elections.

Marikana residents voted on 8 May 2019. Picture: Carien Du Plessis/EWN.
Marikana residents voted on 8 May 2019. Picture: Carien Du Plessis/EWN.
18 minutes ago

MARIKANA - Marikana is buzzing with activity as people queue to vote at polling stations. Community members said they were happy to vote but called for change after the elections.

Some voters queueing in front of a polling station in a marquee near the Wonderkop taxi rank were disappointed about having to wait, but said they were happy to cast their vote.

The tables of the Economic Freedom Fighters, the African National Congress and the African Transformation Movement attracted crowds.

In nearby Mooinooi, 29-year-old Jack Manyane said it was his first time voting.

“The problem was these people, they are not fair. Sometimes we are trying to be on their side, but still they are disappointing us. There’s a lack of water, lack of cooperation, and so on.”

Some of the longest queues so far have been at the voting stations in Brits Hoërskool and Thornhill Primary School, which serve predominantly white voters.

