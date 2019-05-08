Mandla Mandela casts his vote hoping King Dalindyebo will be pardoned

SA cricketers Prince, Duminy on the importance of voting
Mandela cast his vote in Mvezo Great Place together with his family on Monday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela's eldest grandson Mandla Mandela said he was hoping the application to pardon AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo would be given the necessary attention it requires.
The African National Congress is still popular in Mvezo as residents vow to give the party another chance.
“We hope that the application will be given all the necessary attention that it requires.
"We as the AbaThembu nation look forward to his return.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
