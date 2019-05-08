Malema: Every vote counts, party agents must guard the EFF vote
The EFF leader was flanked by his wife, Mantwa Malema, and several family members at Mponegele Primary School in Seshego to vote in the elections.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said on Wednesday the red berets would accept the outcome of the final results of the general elections, but warned all party agents assigned to polling stations across the country to “remain vigilant and guard the EFF vote”.
“We have now voted and once the voting stations close, the counting period starts, and we will wait. South Africans will tell us what they decided,” Malema said speaking to the media shortly after casting his ballot in Seshego, Limpopo.
Malema encouraged EFF supporters and party agents to keep a close eye on the voting process, claiming that there was a possibility of electoral fraud.
“All party agents must remain vigilant and guard the EFF vote because we know that we are dealing with thugs from the other side, they can steal our vote. Where there’s no party agent of the EFF, we call upon the people of SA to tweet us and send us messages on Facebook… and tell us they voted but didn’t see EFF party agents, we will immediately deploy party agents to go and look after the EFF vote,” he said.
He said if South Africans wanted change in the political direction of the country, they should vote for the EFF in numbers.
“Whatever numbers we’ll receive from our people, we’ll welcome them with both hands, it’s a mandate. Even one vote counts and we’ll accept that those are the results, and this is what the people of South Africa feel about the EFF," Malema said.
“We are hard at work and we will continue to work until the last ballot paper is counted,” he added.
The EFF leader also thanked South Africans again for their messages of condolences following the death of his grandmother on Saturday, Koko Sarah Malema.
“The last point I want to make is to thank the messages of condolences from all South Africans who have sent their heartfelt messages to us. As the Malema family, we appreciate that.”
