Maimane on elections: I’m not even worried about my political future

"The citizens have heard us and will come out in numbers to vote today. I am confident."

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said on Wednesday he was not worried about his political future as the leader of the country’s official opposition party after the general elections.

Briefing the media on Wednesday morning shortly after casting his ballot in Dobsonville, Soweto, Maimane said he was confident that the DA had done enough on the campaign trail to convince the electorate to vote for the party.

“I’m not even worried about that, we have worked hard in this campaign. The citizens have heard us and will come out in numbers to vote today. I am confident,” Maimane said.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane arrives in Dobsonville to cast his vote. CE pic.twitter.com/tY0r2CUpsc — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019

He said the DA was working towards a nonracial future, and the elections were not a referendum on his leadership of the DA.

“We are pursuing a dream. I want to be clear about this one thing, that a nonracial future is profound for this country. Which other party is fighting for that? Which other list in this country represents the diversity of our nation? … this not about Mmusi Maimane,” he said.

Maimane added that he was confident the DA would win the majority of votes in Gauteng.

“I’m calling on the people of South Africa, fear says to us 'let us stick with what we know'. Let’s bring change and chapter in this province and economic hub so that one day we can deliver jobs. That’s the confidence I’m calling for from South Africans.”

Maimane urged South Africans to vote for change when they get to the polls and not to vote for parties based on loyalty.