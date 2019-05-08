Maimane on elections: I’m not even worried about my political future
"The citizens have heard us and will come out in numbers to vote today. I am confident."
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said on Wednesday he was not worried about his political future as the leader of the country’s official opposition party after the general elections.
Briefing the media on Wednesday morning shortly after casting his ballot in Dobsonville, Soweto, Maimane said he was confident that the DA had done enough on the campaign trail to convince the electorate to vote for the party.
“I’m not even worried about that, we have worked hard in this campaign. The citizens have heard us and will come out in numbers to vote today. I am confident,” Maimane said.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane arrives in Dobsonville to cast his vote. CE pic.twitter.com/tY0r2CUpsc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019
He said the DA was working towards a nonracial future, and the elections were not a referendum on his leadership of the DA.
“We are pursuing a dream. I want to be clear about this one thing, that a nonracial future is profound for this country. Which other party is fighting for that? Which other list in this country represents the diversity of our nation? … this not about Mmusi Maimane,” he said.
Maimane added that he was confident the DA would win the majority of votes in Gauteng.
“I’m calling on the people of South Africa, fear says to us 'let us stick with what we know'. Let’s bring change and chapter in this province and economic hub so that one day we can deliver jobs. That’s the confidence I’m calling for from South Africans.”
Maimane urged South Africans to vote for change when they get to the polls and not to vote for parties based on loyalty.
More in Politics
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng‘s ACM and other new parties you’ll see on your ballot paper
-
Motlanthe urges South Africans to vote for ANC
-
Holomisa: A weaker ANC is good for democracy
-
Protest reported in CT on election day, cops on high alert across SA
-
Former President Kgalema Motlanthe expected to cast vote in Houghton
-
eThekwini voting set to go ahead smoothly after deal reached to end Samwu strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.