Madibeng Municipality in NW quiet as voting begins

Madibeng has been identified as one of the hotspots where trouble could occur on this election day but it’s been calm in the municipality, with no incidents reported.

Voters enter the Oukasie voting station in Madibeng in the North West on 8 May 2019. Picture: Carien du Plessis/EWN
Voters enter the Oukasie voting station in Madibeng in the North West on 8 May 2019. Picture: Carien du Plessis/EWN
44 minutes ago

MADIBENG, NORTH WEST – In the troubled Madibeng Municipality in the North West it has been mostly quiet on Wednesday morning as election officials wait for voters to cast their ballots.

Early morning voters are in the queue already.

They have told Eyewitness News they want to see the improvement to their lives.

Madibeng has been identified as one of the hotspots where trouble could occur on this election day but it’s been calm in the municipality, with no incidents reported.

At the polling station in the Makhudu Levy Mamabolo community hall in Oukasie, election officials say everything is on track to open on time.

A voter said that protesters should rather come out to make their mark today.

“I think they must come and cast their vote because every vote is their secret. So maybe the place can improve, they can get service delivery, water, RDPs, the road.”

Some police cars were spotted patrolling the streets, but their presence was fairly low-key.

The African National Congress fired the mayor, Jostina Mothibe, last week after severe infighting led to the appointment of two municipal managers.

