Liverpool’s dream comeback in memes

JOHANNESBURG - Liverpool stunned Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night to book a second consecutive Champions League final with a 4-3 aggregate win.

Braces from Georginio Wijnaldum and Divok Origi sent the iconic Anfield stadium into delirium as Lionel Messi’s Barcelona drew blanks the entire night.

Social media had plenty to say on Liverpool’s dramatic win.

