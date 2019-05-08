Liverpool’s dream comeback in memes
Liverpool stunned Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield last night to book a second consecutive Champions League final with a 4-3 aggregate win.
Braces from Georginio Wijnaldum and Divok Origi sent the iconic Anfield stadium into delirium as Lionel Messi’s Barcelona drew blanks the entire night.
Social media had plenty to say on Liverpool’s dramatic win.
What was the Liverpool v Barcelona aggregate score Mr Bitey? #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/Ccfdn8uMWg— Grant (@GoonerGrantAFC) May 7, 2019
#LIVBAR— J O T H A M (@iam_jobaba) May 8, 2019
Messi: everything you told me about Anfield was true
Salah: pic.twitter.com/au4WodTyok
Beating Liverpool ain’t for everybody #livbar pic.twitter.com/qAep5DgRPU— Ade (@ade479) May 7, 2019
Liverpool fans first leg vs liverpool fans second leg. #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/sEBcXbyaeg— •Meer• (@AliyaniMeer) May 8, 2019
Liverpool FC fans at the moment😂 #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/JzBP2VwKfM— 'Biodun Babalola (@IAmThatBabs) May 8, 2019
