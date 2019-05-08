View all in Latest
Liverpool’s dream comeback in memes

Liverpool stunned Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield last night to book a second consecutive Champions League final with a 4-3 aggregate win.

Liverpool players and Jurgen Klopp celebrate their 4-0 win over Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg match at Anfield on 7 May 2019. Picture: @LFC/Twitter
Liverpool players and Jurgen Klopp celebrate their 4-0 win over Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg match at Anfield on 7 May 2019. Picture: @LFC/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Liverpool stunned Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night to book a second consecutive Champions League final with a 4-3 aggregate win.

Braces from Georginio Wijnaldum and Divok Origi sent the iconic Anfield stadium into delirium as Lionel Messi’s Barcelona drew blanks the entire night.

Social media had plenty to say on Liverpool’s dramatic win.

