Jacob Zuma makes his mark, criticises political parties over policies
Jacob Zuma cast his vote in Nkandla, in KwaZulu-Natal.
JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma says voters must choose a party that they know will deliver a better South Africa.
Zuma cast his vote in Nkandla, in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning.
The former president also addressed an issue he had “noticed” in the run-up to the polls.
“Parties were not sticking with their policies to tell voters what they would do in a serious sense. I hope our education on democracy does indeed get better.”
ANC former President Cde Jacob Zuma and his wife MaKhumalo in a que to cast their votes at Ntolwane primary school in Nkandla #IVoteANC pic.twitter.com/1cJlno9H1F— #VoteANC8May2019 (@ANCKZN) May 8, 2019
Former president of the ANC Cde Jacob Zuma has casted his vote in Ntolwane primary in Nkandla. He said his vote is for the ANC no doubt #IVoteANC pic.twitter.com/EbIggzS8cw— #VoteANC8May2019 (@ANCKZN) May 8, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
