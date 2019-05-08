View all in Latest
Jacob Zuma makes his mark, criticises political parties over policies

Jacob Zuma cast his vote in Nkandla, in KwaZulu-Natal.

Former president Jacob Zuma voted at the Ntolwane Primary School in Nkandla, on 8 May 2019. Picture: ANC.
Former president Jacob Zuma voted at the Ntolwane Primary School in Nkandla, on 8 May 2019. Picture: ANC.
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma says voters must choose a party that they know will deliver a better South Africa.

Zuma cast his vote in Nkandla, in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning.

The former president also addressed an issue he had “noticed” in the run-up to the polls.

“Parties were not sticking with their policies to tell voters what they would do in a serious sense. I hope our education on democracy does indeed get better.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

