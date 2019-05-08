'It's very painful': Valverde rocked by Barca collapse
Barca were blown away on an incredible night at Anfield as Liverpool won 4-0 to overturn a three-goal first-leg defeat.
BARCELONA – Ernesto Valverde admitted Barcelona had only themselves to blame for their "terrible" Champions League semifinal collapse at Liverpool on Tuesday.
Barca were blown away on an incredible night at Anfield as Liverpool won 4-0 to overturn a three-goal first-leg defeat.
Liverpool are only the third team in the history of the European Cup to recover from such a large semifinal deficit.
Barca boss Valverde conceded his players failed to match Liverpool's intensity and lost their cool after the Reds scored twice in quick succession in the second half to level the tie on aggregate.
"Things got on top of us after those two quick goals. We didn't manage to get on the scoresheet and they rolled us over really," he said.
"It's a terrible result for our fans and for ourselves. It's really, really unfortunate, but credit to Liverpool.
"They started really well, and they pinned us back. Early goal, we reacted well after that.
"We managed to control things a little bit in the second part of the first half. We had half-chances to score.
"We tried to sit a little bit deeper, but the tie ended for us with the fourth goal. We couldn't respond."
It was a second successive Champions League humiliation for Barca after they squandered a 4-1 first-leg lead in the quarterfinals last season, going out on away goals to Roma after losing the return 3-0.
Valverde has just led Barca to another Spanish title, but he was asked if the collapse at Anfield would undermine his position at the Camp Nou.
"I do not know how it's going to affect me, here we are, the coach has to take responsibility," he said.
"It's very painful for us, especially for our people, it's the second year they've come back like that.
"When you have a battle like tonight, you're going to go through some really tough few days, like all our fans as well.
"You're going to suffer. That's what it is like. You have to go through this penitence and we've not got long to go until the end of the league season.
"We've got the Copa del Rey final (against Valencia) still to fight for and we've got to really finish the season well on a high after this.
"But at the moment we're blown away, it's terrible."
The Catalan club haven't won the Champions League since 2015.
Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets was quick to say sorry for one of the most chastening results in their history.
"I apologise to the fans because after the Rome thing, it happens again, it is very hard to fall like that with a good result in the first leg," Busquets said.
Popular in Sport
-
Sundowns return to top of the log with win over Arrows
-
Liverpool defy the odds to beat Barca and reach UCL final
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
Percy Tau named Proximus Player of the Season
-
Referees Owens and Barnes selected for fourth World Cup
-
Osaka survives test to reach last 16 in Madrid along with Halep
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.