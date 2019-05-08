'It's magic': Prince Harry and Meghan show off baby son

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

'It's magic': Prince Harry and Meghan show off baby son

The couple said they were about to visit 93-year-old Elizabeth, the world’s longest-reigning monarch, at the castle to allow her to meet her eighth great-grandchild.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on 8 May 2019. Picture: AFP
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on 8 May 2019. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

WINDSOR - Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan showed off their newborn son on Wednesday, describing having a baby as “magic”.

Cradling his son, wrapped in a white blanket and wearing a hat, Harry and Meghan appeared before a small group of media at St George’s Hall in Windsor castle where they held their wedding reception just under a year ago.

“It’s magic - it’s pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I am really happy,” Meghan said when asked how she was finding being a new mother.

She said the boy, the seventh-in-line to the British throne who has not yet been publicly named, had the sweetest temperament and was sleeping well.

“He’s just been a dream so it’s been a special couple of days.”

The baby was born in the early hours of Monday morning, weighing 7 lb 3oz (3.26 kg), but few other details have been given about the birth.

Family tree of the British royal family, after Meghan Markle gave birth to a boy on 6 May 2019. Picture: AFP

“It’s great, parenting is amazing,” Harry said. “It’s only been two-and-a-half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy, to be able to spend some precious time with him as he slowly starts to grow up.”

The couple said they were about to visit 93-year-old Elizabeth, the world’s longest-reigning monarch, at the castle to allow her to meet her eighth great-grandchild.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is staying with the couple at their home Frogmore Cottage, on the castle’s estate.

“It will a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family and my mum’s with us as well,” Meghan said.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA