'It's magic': Prince Harry and Meghan show off baby son
The couple said they were about to visit 93-year-old Elizabeth, the world’s longest-reigning monarch, at the castle to allow her to meet her eighth great-grandchild.
WINDSOR - Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan showed off their newborn son on Wednesday, describing having a baby as “magic”.
Cradling his son, wrapped in a white blanket and wearing a hat, Harry and Meghan appeared before a small group of media at St George’s Hall in Windsor castle where they held their wedding reception just under a year ago.
“It’s magic - it’s pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I am really happy,” Meghan said when asked how she was finding being a new mother.
She said the boy, the seventh-in-line to the British throne who has not yet been publicly named, had the sweetest temperament and was sleeping well.
“He’s just been a dream so it’s been a special couple of days.”
The baby was born in the early hours of Monday morning, weighing 7 lb 3oz (3.26 kg), but few other details have been given about the birth.
“It’s great, parenting is amazing,” Harry said. “It’s only been two-and-a-half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy, to be able to spend some precious time with him as he slowly starts to grow up.”
The couple said they were about to visit 93-year-old Elizabeth, the world’s longest-reigning monarch, at the castle to allow her to meet her eighth great-grandchild.
Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is staying with the couple at their home Frogmore Cottage, on the castle’s estate.
“It will a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family and my mum’s with us as well,” Meghan said.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
GALLERY: World gets first look at Baby Sussex
-
Charlize Theron opens up about raising son as a girl
-
New royal baby a boost for Charles camp
-
The expanding British royal family tree
-
Duchess of Sussex's estranged sister wants to meet royal baby
-
High levels of sunscreen ingredients end up in the bloodstream - study
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.