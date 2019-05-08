It’s important that young people vote, says Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni

The 93-year-old was imprisoned, along with Nelson Mandela and others, after the Rivonia Trial.

CAPE TOWN - Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni has called on the country’s youth to use their votes, saying the future was in their hands.

The 93-year-old was imprisoned, along with Nelson Mandela and others, after the Rivonia Trial.

Mlangeni and Denis Goldberg are the two surviving Rivonia trialists.

Anti-apartheid activist Dennis Goldberg has just cast his vote at the Sentinel Primary School in Houtbay, Cape Town. Goldberg is one of surviving Rivonia trialists - with struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni. Others who were tried in 1963 include Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, etc pic.twitter.com/hRgFkZZYSU — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) May 8, 2019

Mlangeni said he was proud to cast his vote for the African National Congress.

Mlangeni arrived at the voting station in Kenilworth, Cape Town, accompanied by his granddaughter Thuli Mlangeni.

“We are now free to choose a government that should govern us, govern all the people of South Africa. We are happy.”

As a 29 year old, born in June 1990 after the unbanning of the ANC, I had the privilege of voting with Bab'Andrew Mlangeni who spent most of his life in prison in order for me to vote. Today was exceptionally special & emotional. We must never take this democracy likely. GO VOTE! pic.twitter.com/SpsKLH7oSd — Nonceba Mhlauli (@NoncebaMhlauli) May 8, 2019

Mlangeni also issued a rallying call to young voters, urging them to come out and make their mark.

“It’s important that young people should vote, because the future is theirs. They’ve got to vote and learn from us to govern a country. If they boycott voting, how are they going to learn?”

Mlangeni, who had a health scare in October last year, said he felt fit and joked that he was only 39, not 93.

ANC Stalwart, Isithwalandwe Andrew Mlangeni casts his vote at Voortrekker High School, Kenilworth, Ward 59, Cape Town #VoteANC #iVoteANC pic.twitter.com/F3tqH2gH7w — #VoteANC (@MYANC) May 8, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)