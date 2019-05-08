View all in Latest
It’s important that young people vote, says Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni

The 93-year-old was imprisoned, along with Nelson Mandela and others, after the Rivonia Trial.

Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni casts his vote in Kenilworth, Cape Town on 8 May 2019. Picture: Gaye Davis/EWN
Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni casts his vote in Kenilworth, Cape Town on 8 May 2019. Picture: Gaye Davis/EWN
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni has called on the country’s youth to use their votes, saying the future was in their hands.

The 93-year-old was imprisoned, along with Nelson Mandela and others, after the Rivonia Trial.

Mlangeni and Denis Goldberg are the two surviving Rivonia trialists.

Mlangeni said he was proud to cast his vote for the African National Congress.

Mlangeni arrived at the voting station in Kenilworth, Cape Town, accompanied by his granddaughter Thuli Mlangeni.

“We are now free to choose a government that should govern us, govern all the people of South Africa. We are happy.”

Mlangeni also issued a rallying call to young voters, urging them to come out and make their mark.

“It’s important that young people should vote, because the future is theirs. They’ve got to vote and learn from us to govern a country. If they boycott voting, how are they going to learn?”

Mlangeni, who had a health scare in October last year, said he felt fit and joked that he was only 39, not 93.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

