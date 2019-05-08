'It’s a different time now,' says Denis Goldberg recalling first democratic vote
Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni has also made his mark in Kenilworth.
CAPE TOWN - It's not just current leaders of the ANC heading to the polls, party icons such as Rivonia trialist Denis Goldberg are also casting their ballots.
Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni, who together with Goldberg are the last two remaining Rivonia trialists, has also made his mark in Kenilworth.
Wheelchair-bound Goldberg could have chosen to cast a special ballot earlier this week, instead he elected to brave the cold and come out with the rest of the Hout Bay community to vote on Wednesday morning.
Anti-apartheid activist Dennis Goldberg has just cast his vote at the Sentinel Primary School in Houtbay, Cape Town. Goldberg is one of surviving Rivonia trialists - with struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni. Others who were tried in 1963 include Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, etc pic.twitter.com/hRgFkZZYSU— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) May 8, 2019
Goldberg was in high spirits and said South Africans were voting under different circumstances compared to 1994.
“The first time around I was voting in London. When Nelson (former president Nelson Mandela) went to vote, I was in London at the embassy. I was very excited then. It’s a different time now. Now we need to stabilise ourselves and move forward.”
Earlier this year, Goldberg was awarded the Isitwalandwe, the ANC's highest honour.
ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said it was always a privilege to have party veterans vote.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
