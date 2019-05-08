ISS expects less violence at polls than in 2014

KwaZulu-Natal and the North West have been identified by Police Minister Bheki Cele as potential hot spots for disruptions on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Institute for Security Studies is predicting that there will be less violence at the voting stations compared to the 2014 general elections.

In Ganyesa in the North West, residents torched an IEC officer's vehicle on Monday, while in Potchefstroom an empty ballot box was destroyed.

The ISS's Lizette Lancaster said that there's been far less violence last week in the run-up to today compared to previous elections.

"I don't think we need to worry about our elections being free and fair. What is also encouraging is that the violence we've seen in this last week is actually far less than in 2014 and 2016 when we saw quite a number of polling stations being burned down."