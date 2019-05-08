Insults, promises and court days: Party antics in run-up to elections
From attempts to deregister the Black First Land First (BLF) party to some African National Congress (ANC) members hauling the party leadership to court, as well as mudslinging on the campaign trail, the jostling for votes reached fever pitch.
JOHANNESBURG – The road to elections has been nothing short of eventful.
Not too soon after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared 8 May as Election Day, the doors opened for a season of political differences playing out in the public domain.
Factional fighting within the ANC led to several legal challenges from those who were dissatisfied with the party’s candidates to Parliament.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Black First Land First frequented the courts as it fought off attempts by the Freedom Front Plus to deregister the party from the polls.
A late court challenge also saw newcomer Mzwanele Manyi’s party also fighting for its right to be on the ballot paper.
Meanwhile, as expected, the campaign trail remained ever so vibrant with a record 48 parties registered to contest this year’s elections, politicians trading insults and leaders making bold promises.
