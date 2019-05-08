IEC: Our security measures strong enough to prevent double votes

Several political parties lodged objections with the IEC, including one over the ‘removable’ ink used to mark voters and other people being able to vote twice.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has dismissed claims that one citizen could vote count and have both instances counted.

South Africans took the polls on Wednesday following two days of special voting.

Earlier, several political parties confirmed to Eyewitness News that they had lodged objections with the IEC, including one over the ‘removable’ ink used to mark voters who've cast their ballots and other people have been able to vote twice.

In a late-night briefing on Wednesday, IEC commissioner Mosotho Moepya said: “Two separate instances have been brought to the attention of the Electoral Commission over the past few hours in which it is alleged voters were able to cast more than one vote at different voting stations.”

Moepya added that the commission had launched investigations into those incidents.

“The Electoral Commission will not allow the potential misconduct of one or two individuals – be they voters or election officials – to taint the overall outcome of these elections.”

According to the IEC, these were the measures used to ensure that no voter could vote twice:

The voters’ roll which only allows registered voters to vote – and only allows for a single registration per voter,

The requirement for voters to produce a valid ID document before they vote,

The scanning of ID documents prior to voting,

The marking of a voter’s thumb with ink,

The completion of a form containing the details of voters and the signing of a sworn declaration by voters where they vote at a voting station at which they are not registered,

Party agents and observers monitoring all aspects of the voting, counting and results capturing process,

In-built system-based exception reports for which various tolerance levels have been set.

He added that should an individual be found to have voted twice, the commission would have quarantined the results of the affected voting districts and then would have pursued criminal charges against the perpetrators.

