IEC happy with process despite sluggish start to voting

PRETORIA – Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says while the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has recorded protests in several voting districts, none have resulted in the closure of polling stations.

Mamabolo provided an update on the voting process at the national results operation centre in Pretoria where he expressed satisfaction at the manner in which the day was progressing.

By 11:30 on Wednesday morning, only 17 of the more than 22,000 voting stations had not opened, and this was due to inclement weather.

Mamabolo said the IEC had received reports of protests in the Eastern Cape.

“There’s ongoing protest action, however, it has not affected the operations to a point where we have to close. Those voting stations are functional.”

He said the IEC was receiving support from the police "to ensure that those protests are stopped and that those who are perpetuating them and impeding people the right to cast their ballots are investigated".

However, Mamabolo said the IEC had not encountered a problem that its officials could not solve.