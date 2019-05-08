IEC denies ‘double vote’ claims in Gauteng
Parties claimed that some people voted twice because the ink used to indicate if a person had voted was easily wiped off.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite claims by political parties that some people voted twice, the Independent Electoral Commission in Gauteng said this was not possible.
Millions of South Africans have been voting since 7am on Wednesday morning.
But Boitumelo Monaki, from the IEC in Gauteng, said precautions were put in place to prevent dubious votes.
“First of all, the ink can’t go off. The ink stays there for some days. Once someone has voted, their name is scratched off the voters’ roll where they are registered.”
Some voters have also raised concerns about ballot papers running out at their stations. Monaki addressed concerns.
“There’s a possibility that the ballot papers will need to be replenished. It’s not like there are no more ballot papers.”
#SAElections2019 It's been claimed that some people voted twice because the ink used to indicate if a person has voted was easily wiped off. BD pic.twitter.com/7FUjNF95Mj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019
