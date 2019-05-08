-
IEC confirms voter's death in Elandspoort, voting station problems
The Independent Electoral Commission said that an elderly voter has died at a polling station in Elandspoort in Tshwane.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission said that an elderly voter has died at a polling station in Elandspoort in Tshwane.
Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo has also confirmed a deputy presiding officer in the Eastern Cape passed away overnight due to illness.
Mamabolo said that they experienced a few problems at some voting stations.
"By 11.30am, only 17 voting stations remained unopened due to access challenges, 14 of which are in the southern coast of KwaZulu-Natal. The commission is working very closely with security agencies, supported by government departments, to open the stations as soon as possible."
GALLERY: South Africans have their say on election day
Popular in Local
