'I feel the absence of my wife': Mangosuthu Buthelezi casts his vote alone

Sethembiso Zulu | IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi cast his vote without his wife for the first time on 8 May. Princess Irene Audrey Thandekile Buthelezi died in March this year. The prince voted in his hometown, Ulundi, in KwaZulu-Natal.