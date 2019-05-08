Home Affairs to open doors until 9pm for election day

Home Affairs says its branches will remain open on election day for voters who need to collect identity documents and temporary certificates.

CAPE TOWN – Home Affairs says its branches will remain open on election day for voters who need to collect identity documents and temporary certificates.

Branches will open at 7am and close at 9pm today.

The department's spokesperson Siya Qoza says: “The primary reason for us opening is to ensure that South Africans who want to vote and are registered can come through and collect their IDs.

“If you’ve lost your ID, you’re also welcomed come and apply for a temporary certificate.”