Holomisa: A weaker ANC is good for democracy

The United Democratic Movement (UDM)'s Bantu Holomisa said that a weaker African National Congress (ANC) would be good for democracy by allowing opposition parties to hold it to account.

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa talks to African National Congress supporters as he enters Arcadia Primary School to cast his vote on 8 May 2019. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa talks to African National Congress supporters as he enters Arcadia Primary School to cast his vote on 8 May 2019. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
31 minutes ago

PRETORIA – The United Democratic Movement (UDM)’s Bantu Holomisa said that a weaker African National Congress (ANC) would be good for democracy by allowing opposition parties to hold it to account.

Holomisa made the comments while in the queue at the Arcada Primary School in Arcadia on Wednesday morning.

He said that some voters had been turned away from the governing party because of corruption.

“But if the ANC continues to lose people it’s good for our democracy because automatically you’re improving the checks and balances which will force them not to dominate the politics in this country.

“What we need to avoid here is not to have a one-party dominance. One party dominance breeds corruption as we’ve witnessed in the last 10 years in particular.”

