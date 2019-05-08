Holomisa: A weaker ANC is good for democracy
The United Democratic Movement (UDM)’s Bantu Holomisa said that a weaker African National Congress (ANC) would be good for democracy by allowing opposition parties to hold it to account.
PRETORIA – The United Democratic Movement (UDM)’s Bantu Holomisa said that a weaker African National Congress (ANC) would be good for democracy by allowing opposition parties to hold it to account.
Holomisa made the comments while in the queue at the Arcada Primary School in Arcadia on Wednesday morning.
He said that some voters had been turned away from the governing party because of corruption.
“But if the ANC continues to lose people it’s good for our democracy because automatically you’re improving the checks and balances which will force them not to dominate the politics in this country.
“What we need to avoid here is not to have a one-party dominance. One party dominance breeds corruption as we’ve witnessed in the last 10 years in particular.”
#SAelections2019 Holomisa has arrived - he jokes with ANC supporters: “You must vote for Holomisa, I supported you during the struggle.” Laughs all round. BB pic.twitter.com/1VhvKd8av2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019
More in Politics
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng‘s ACM and other new parties you’ll see on your ballot paper
-
Motlanthe urges South Africans to vote for ANC
-
Maimane on elections: I’m not even worried about my political future
-
Protest reported in CT on election day, cops on high alert across SA
-
Former President Kgalema Motlanthe expected to cast vote in Houghton
-
eThekwini voting set to go ahead smoothly after deal reached to end Samwu strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.