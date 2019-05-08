Hlaudi Motsoeneng‘s ACM and other new parties you’ll see on your ballot paper

Until recently no one had heard of parties like the African Content Movement (ACM), but the ACM and others made the cut in this year’s elections, led by some familiar faces.

JOHANNESBURG – Nineteen new players been added to the ballot paper - taking the number of political parties contesting the poll to a record 48.

Until recently no one had heard of parties like the African Content Movement (ACM), but the ACM and others made the cut in this year’s elections, led by some familiar faces.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng, the disgraced former SABC COO, who many blame for the near collapse of the public broadcaster, has some grand plans for the country.

“South Africa, I am very happy that I am going to change the lives of people. I am happy. I am a man of action.”

And then there’s the Mzwanele Manyi, the former government spin doctor whose dealings with the controversial Gupta family have been widely documented. His party, the African Transformation Movement, was recently embroiled in internal squabbles over its registration.

Big parties including the African National Congress, Democratic Alliance and Economic Freed Fighters are expected to get the lion’s share of the vote. It remains to be seen how much of a dent, if at all, the new kids on the block will make.

Other parties include the African Security Congress (ASC), Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats (AAS), Alliance of Transformation for all (ATA), Black First Land First (BLF) and Good (GOOD), among others.