Google to the rescue: Here's what South Africans searched for before voting

JOHANNESBURG – In the days before voting day on Wednesday, South Africans took to Google for help in deciding which party to put their X next to.

And it seemed the most important question for South Africans was whether Wednesday would be a public holiday, followed by "who to vote for in SA elections 2019?".

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was the most googled candidate followed by African National Congress (ANC) leader Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, Ramaphosa’s ANC led the list of most searched for parties ahead of the elections.

Special votes were cast on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday - the official elections day - citizens joined long queues, braved wet weather in some parts of the country and had their fingers inked in the country’s sixth democratic elections.