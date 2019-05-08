Google to the rescue: Here's what South Africans searched for before voting
The most important question for South Africans was whether Wednesday would be a public holiday, followed by ‘who to vote for in SA elections 2019?’
JOHANNESBURG – In the days before voting day on Wednesday, South Africans took to Google for help in deciding which party to put their X next to.
And it seemed the most important question for South Africans was whether Wednesday would be a public holiday, followed by "who to vote for in SA elections 2019?".
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was the most googled candidate followed by African National Congress (ANC) leader Cyril Ramaphosa.
However, Ramaphosa’s ANC led the list of most searched for parties ahead of the elections.
Special votes were cast on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday - the official elections day - citizens joined long queues, braved wet weather in some parts of the country and had their fingers inked in the country’s sixth democratic elections.
Popular in Local
-
Elections 2019: 15 things to remember at the voting booth
-
DA's Maimane confident of majority wins in three provinces
-
Malema: Every vote counts, party agents must guard the EFF vote
-
2019 elections the beginning of a new dawn, says Ramaphosa
-
Jacob Zuma makes his mark, criticises political parties over policies
-
Peter Marais says smaller parties face major disadvantage
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.