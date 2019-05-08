Forum 4 Service Delivery: Why did IEC chair accompany Ramaphosa to vote?

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

Forum 4 Service Delivery: Why did IEC chair accompany Ramaphosa to vote?

Forum 4 Service Delivery president Mbahare Kekana said the IEC was supposed to be impartial, independent and treat all parties equally.

President Cyril Ramaphosa casts his ballot at the Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, on 8 May 2019. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa casts his ballot at the Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, on 8 May 2019. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Forum 4 Service Delivery said it was flabbergasted that the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) chairperson Glen Mashinini accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa to a voting station in Soweto on Wednesday.

The group's president Mbahare Kekana said the IEC was supposed to be impartial, independent and treat all parties equally.

Kekana said Mashinini's conduct was unfair and irrational.

“We’re unhappy because President Cyril Ramaphosa who is the president of the country is campaigning as the president of the ANC. So, how does a leader of the IEC, which is meant to be independent, accompany a president of the political party and not all presidents of all political parties?”

Ramaphosa votes but Soweto decides

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA