Forum 4 Service Delivery: Why did IEC chair accompany Ramaphosa to vote?

Forum 4 Service Delivery president Mbahare Kekana said the IEC was supposed to be impartial, independent and treat all parties equally.

JOHANNESBURG - The Forum 4 Service Delivery said it was flabbergasted that the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) chairperson Glen Mashinini accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa to a voting station in Soweto on Wednesday.

Kekana said Mashinini's conduct was unfair and irrational.

“We’re unhappy because President Cyril Ramaphosa who is the president of the country is campaigning as the president of the ANC. So, how does a leader of the IEC, which is meant to be independent, accompany a president of the political party and not all presidents of all political parties?”

