Former President Kgalema Motlanthe expected to cast vote in Houghton

Earlier, a few people had started queuing at the Killarney Country Club and were excited to vote for the political party of their choice.

JOHANNESBURG - Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officials have delivered ballot papers at the Killarney Country Club in Houghton where former President Kgalema Motlanthe is expected to cast his vote later on Wednesday morning.

The officials were escorted by two metro police vans.

#SAElection2019 IEC officials have delivered ballot papers at the Killerney Country Club in Houghton - where former president Kgalema Motlanthe is expected to cast his vote.RN pic.twitter.com/s5UpxIIqKG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019

Earlier, a few people had started queuing at the voting station and were excited to vote for the political party of their choice.

“I am very happy hence I came here with my ID to vote,” said one voter.

Another voter said: “I’m here to vote for change, that’s all.”

Despite Wednesday being declared a public holiday, some voters rushed to the station to cast their votes so they can go to work once done.