Express your views through the ballot - Mabuza

David Mabuza says South Africa’s democracy is maturing and has commanded the IEC for a smooth election so far.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza has encouraged voters to take advantage of Wednesday’s national and provincial elections to express their views about how they feel about the country’s current leadership through the ballot.

“People can express their will through the ballot. Your either affirm or not vote for a party,” Mabuza said.

He was speaking on Wednesday at Azuri Farm in Barberton, Mpumalanga, where he cast his ballot in the general elections.

Mabuza said South Africa’s democracy was maturing and commanded the Independent Electoral Commission for a smooth election so far.

“It’s been 25 years of our freedom [and] our democracy is maturing. I think we are doing well as a country. If all of us can respect voting and understand that whatever we do, this is the only way to change a government,” he said.

The deputy president also spoke on the importance of young people participating in the elections, saying the right to vote in the country was a hard-won right and shouldn’t be taken for granted.

“To our young people, our children, it is important to go and vote. This right to vote did not just come freely in our case as South Africa…Vote for a party that you think we’ll make a difference in your life.”

Mabuza added that the ANC had run a robust campaign nationwide and said he expected the governing party to emerge victorious after the polls.

“The ANC is going to win, there’s no doubt about it… We still enjoy relative support with all our challenges,” he said.