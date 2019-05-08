EXPLAINER: You've cast your vote, now what happens?
Millions of citizens took to the polling stations on Wednesday following two days of casting special votes.
JOHANNESBURG – The sixth elections of a democratic South Africa have been wrapped up and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has moved on to the next phase of counting.
However, there were a few stations still opened after the 9pm cut-off time because some residents were still queuing to vote.
Among some of the issues experienced on Wednesday were claims that some people voted twice, unregistered people being allowed to vote and accusations that the African National Congress transported foreign nationals to stations to cast votes on its behalf.
“The Electoral Commission is extremely pleased with the smooth progress of voting today despite isolated incidents where voting operations were adversely affected by inclement weather, community unrest, power outages and some logistical challenges,” the IEC said in a statement released on Wednesday night.
The IEC did respond to these grievances, saying they would either be investigated, or security measures were in place to prevent such issues.
Here's the process followed after all votes have been cast:
Counting takes place within the voting station in front of party agents and observers.
The first step in the process is to check the seals and open the ballot boxes. The ballots contained therein are then reconciled with those issued, any remaining unused ballots and any ballots which may have been cancelled. Ballot boxes containing special votes are also opened and the contents verified against lists of authorised special voters before being added to the count.
Once the reconciliation is completed, the marked ballots are sorted into piles according to the party voted for.
Where the choice of the voter can be immediately and easily determined, those ballots are set aside for further scrutiny. Where the intention of the voter is then determined, the ballots are added to those party piles. Where the intention of the voter can not be reasonably determined – or where the ballot is obviously spoiled – those are grouped together as spoiled ballots.
The ballots for each party are counted and recounted to ensure accuracy and the results captured on two duplicate results slips.
The results slips are signed by party agents present who are also encouraged to record the details of the results for themselves.
One result slip is then posted on the door of the voting station while the other is taken by the presiding officer to the local IEC office where it is scanned, and the data entered into the results system.
Once audited by independent auditors, the results are released and simultaneously visible to all those with access to the results system. Parties can verify the captured results against their copy of the original results slip to ensure accuracy.
Once the final results are posted, all materials from the voting station are packed and transported under secure transport to capture sites where they are logged and stored. By law, all ballots must be securely retained for six months in case of objections.
The first results from voting districts with the smallest number of voters were set to reflect on the results system before midnight on Wednesday.
Timeline
