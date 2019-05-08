EXPLAINER: You've cast your vote, now what happens?

Millions of citizens took to the polling stations on Wednesday following two days of casting special votes.

JOHANNESBURG – The sixth elections of a democratic South Africa have been wrapped up and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has moved on to the next phase of counting.

However, there were a few stations still opened after the 9pm cut-off time because some residents were still queuing to vote.

Among some of the issues experienced on Wednesday were claims that some people voted twice, unregistered people being allowed to vote and accusations that the African National Congress transported foreign nationals to stations to cast votes on its behalf.

“The Electoral Commission is extremely pleased with the smooth progress of voting today despite isolated incidents where voting operations were adversely affected by inclement weather, community unrest, power outages and some logistical challenges,” the IEC said in a statement released on Wednesday night.

The IEC did respond to these grievances, saying they would either be investigated, or security measures were in place to prevent such issues.

Here's the process followed after all votes have been cast: