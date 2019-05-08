eThekwini voting set to go ahead smoothly after deal reached to end Samwu strike
The city and municipal workers’ unions reached a settlement following a two-week strike that turned the city into a rubbish dump.
DURBAN – Voting in eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to go ahead more smoothly now that a settlement has been reached regarding an ongoing South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) strike.
The city and municipal workers’ unions reached a settlement following a two-week strike that turned the city into a rubbish dump.
Samwu and Imatu said that their talks at the bargaining council were successful and workers will go back to work .
Premier Willies Mchunu has welcomed the breakthrough.
It’s a relief for residents that the strike is now over, as many have been without water for weeks, and have not had their rubbish collected.
Mchunu said that this gives some comfort that the people of eThekwini who will now continue with their lives and exercise their fundamental right to vote without the worry of service interruptions.
In eThekwini this morning, the only traffic so far are workers coming out of taxis who say they voted during the special voting.
