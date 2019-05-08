View all in Latest
Elections outcome will be major boost for investors - Ramaphosa

The ANC president was speaking to reporters after he cast his ballot at the Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto.

President Cyril Ramaphosa casts his ballot at the Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, on 8 May 2019. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
41 minutes ago

SOWETO - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he hoped the outcome of Wednesday’s elections would be in line with the desires of the people.

Ramaphosa was speaking to reporters after he cast his ballot at the Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto.

He said the public wanted representatives of the political parties they voted for to deepen democracy and broaden service delivery.

While Ramaphosa conceded that the national elections were mainly about local government issues, as communities protest over service delivery, he said their outcome would also be a major boost for investors.

“The outcome of these elections will be a major boost to investors who will want to look at South Africa differently, and not only invest their money here but also invest their confidence,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the national question during these elections was centred around jobs.

Earlier, first-time voters at the primary school where he voted told Eyewitness News that they hoped the parties they elect would work to solve the mass unemployment problem, especially among young people.

Over 9.6 million people are unemployed in the country and six million of them are young people.

Ramaphosa said growing the economy and attracting investment were some of the interventions that would help deal with the high rate of joblessness.

