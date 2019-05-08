Elections key to reviving SA economy, say economists
Whichever political party wins the elections, it would need to act quickly to address persistently low growth rates, high unemployment, and an ever-widening public debt.
CAPE TOWN – There's a common adage in politics that goes "it's the economy, stupid".
But when it comes to South Africa's economic fortunes, it seems it's all about the elections.
When Eyewitness News canvassed economists earlier this year ahead of the decision by Moody’s to keep South Africa’s investment rating above sub-investment grade, every single one pointed to the general elections as a key event.
Economist Azar Jammine believes it was partly the world’s wait-and-see attitude that saved us earlier this year from a ratings downgrade.
“They're totally cognisant of the fact that elections play a big role in terms of some of the policies,” he said.
Nedbank economist Busisiwe Radebe said ratings agencies would be looking not only to Wednesday’s elections but to what happens afterward, specifically with regards to the country’s new Cabinet.
“How long they will take to try to bring things like certainty in the economy,” she said.
Whichever political party wins the elections, it would need to act quickly to address persistently low growth rates, high unemployment, and an ever-widening public debt.
More in Business
-
Transnet was gripped by culture of fear and intimidation, inquiry told
-
MTN registers Nigerian business shares before listing
-
France Telecom suicides: 'Nothing I could have done' ex-CEO says
-
Steinhoff set to release 2017 results, shares rise
-
The Guptas had a man inside Transnet - Popo Molefe
-
Cosatu: It’s illegal for employers to force employees to work on election day
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.