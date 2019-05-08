View all in Latest
Elections key to reviving SA economy, say economists

Whichever political party wins the elections, it would need to act quickly to address persistently low growth rates, high unemployment, and an ever-widening public debt.

A ballot paper for the 2019 general elections. Picture: EWN
A ballot paper for the 2019 general elections. Picture: EWN
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – There's a common adage in politics that goes "it's the economy, stupid".

But when it comes to South Africa's economic fortunes, it seems it's all about the elections.

When Eyewitness News canvassed economists earlier this year ahead of the decision by Moody’s to keep South Africa’s investment rating above sub-investment grade, every single one pointed to the general elections as a key event.

Economist Azar Jammine believes it was partly the world’s wait-and-see attitude that saved us earlier this year from a ratings downgrade.

“They're totally cognisant of the fact that elections play a big role in terms of some of the policies,” he said.

Nedbank economist Busisiwe Radebe said ratings agencies would be looking not only to Wednesday’s elections but to what happens afterward, specifically with regards to the country’s new Cabinet.

“How long they will take to try to bring things like certainty in the economy,” she said.

Whichever political party wins the elections, it would need to act quickly to address persistently low growth rates, high unemployment, and an ever-widening public debt.

