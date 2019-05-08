View all in Latest
Ebrahim Rasool optimistic about ANC’s victory in Western Cape

African National Congress Western Cape elections head Ebrahim Rasool and his wife voted at Pinelands Primary School on Wednesday morning, where Good party leader Patricia de Lille also voted.

Ebrahim Rasool and his wife, Rosieda Shabodien-Rasool, voted at Pinelands Primary School on 8 May 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
Ebrahim Rasool and his wife, Rosieda Shabodien-Rasool, voted at Pinelands Primary School on 8 May 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Political leaders have joined growing queues across the country to join millions of South Africans who are voting.

African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape elections head Ebrahim Rasool and his wife voted at Pinelands Primary School on Wednesday morning, where Good party leader Patricia de Lille also voted.

A high spirited Rasool, wearing a confident smile, arrived at Pinelands Primary School to cast his vote.

Rasool said he was excited and even got his wife to add a bit of yellow to her black outfit to represent the ANC.

“I am feeling very satisfied with the election campaign by the ANC in the Western Cape. It was marked by a more coherent ANC and the return of enthusiasm from our core supporters.”

Rasool said rainy weather would not deter voters in Cape Town.

“The rain in Africa represents blessings. It those supporters who are the most weather proof who will ensure a victory. We need to ensure our base areas in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha are water proof enough.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

