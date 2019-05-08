Duchess of Sussex's estranged sister wants to meet royal baby
The Duchess of Sussex's estranged half-sister Samantha Markle is hoping they can make amends and she can meet the royal baby.
Samantha Markle hasn't spoken to the 37-year-old royal directly since 2008 but she's hoping now that the former actress has given birth to a little boy they will be able to put their differences aside and become a "big family."
Speaking to the DailyMailTV, Samantha said: "We're all welcoming the baby - Markles, Raglands, Sussexes, Windsors. In terms of the gene pool, we've all made a contribution to this wonderful little boy who will probably grow up to be an exceptional man and we'd like to treat this as if we're all a big family. It would be nice not to react to what we've heard in the news but to personally meet him and let him judge us for himself. I want him to know he's got a big family and he's part of an amazing historical time and we're all excited for him. We're excited for Meg and Harry - I am really excited for her. I love her, she's my baby sister and it doesn't matter what we've all said back and forth but she's got to do the right thing. I just want to say Meg, you've got a world here and a family here [in the US] that's excited for you."
However, Markle understands that Meghan and her husband Prince Harry may not be so willing to forgive her after all that she's said about them, but she'd love for her sibling to make amends with her father Thomas Markle, whom she fell out with just before her wedding last May when he staged a photo shoot in Los Angeles.
Markle explained: "I would really love him to be a part of the baby's life. But more than that, Meg is his baby too. I want Meg to be part of his life, I want Meg to be able to share this beautiful time with him in whatever way she can. I think it's important for her too. I hope something sticks with her - that she decides to do the right thing for my dad. Life is short and we're family. I hope she decides to do the right thing."
Meghan and Harry announced the birth of their baby son on Monday and are expected to share the first photo of him as well as his name on Wednesday.
