DA's Winde confident wet CT weather won't keep voters away
Alan Winde, who hopes to be premier of the Western Cape, joined the queue of voters at the Batavia School in Claremont just after 8am.
CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance premier candidate Alan Winde felt confident on Wednesday morning as he cast his ballot at the Batavia School in Claremont.
Winde, who hopes to be premier of the Western Cape, joined the queue of voters at the voting district just after 8am.
It was wet and cold in Claremont but by the time Winde arrived to cast his vote, the queue was already dozens deep.
Winde was not too worried about the rain deterring affluent voters but was concerned about turnout numbers in poorer areas.
"I'm sure the rain will make a difference. People find it hard to get out of bed when it's pouring outside, especially if you live in a poorer community where you don't have the pavement, the protection but I'm sure, looking at the weather patterns, it is going to be intermittent, there'll be dry patches."
But he was crossing his fingers the rain did not play too much of a role in preventing people from turning out to vote.
"Please don't let the rain stop us. We have to be sure to keep the Western Cape."
Party agents also braving the cold to rep their political parties. In Eikendal: DA & GOOD party reps, in Wallacedene: ANC & GOOD party reps. MM pic.twitter.com/L37OoFN3cr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019
