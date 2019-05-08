DA's Maimane confident of majority wins in three provinces

Mmusi Maimane said he was confident that the DA would get a majority vote in Gauteng, saying that premier candidate Solly Msimanga was the perfect person to run the province.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said that he was confident that his party would get the majority vote in at least three provinces, including Gauteng.

Maimane cast his vote in Dobsonville in Soweto earlier on Wednesday morning.

He no longer resides there but said it was an important area in the province.

Maimane said he was confident that the DA would get a majority vote in Gauteng, saying that premier candidate Solly Msimanga was the perfect person to run the province.

Maimane and Msimanga cast their votes in Dobsonville where Maimane grew up.

The DA leader said he knew that all South Africans would go out today to vote for change.

Maimane said that that he would fight for an equal South Africa as long as there was air in his lungs, saying he knew that the DA was the party that could achieve this.

