Buthelezi: IEC must probe claims ANC organised foreign nationals to vote for it
IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi said with experience came the knowledge that the likelihood of fraud during elections was a certainty.
MAHLABATHINI - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi said he wanted the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to investigate unconfirmed reports that the African National Congress (ANC) hired Quantum taxis to transport foreign nationals to voting stations in KwaZulu-Natal.
Buthelezi cast his vote in eMahlabathini just outside Ulundi on Wednesday.
As one of only two faces that had been on all the ballots in the country's elections since 1994 - the other is African Christian Democratic Party president Kenneth Meshoe - he said with that experience came the knowledge that the likelihood of fraud was a certainty.
“We, therefore, take very seriously the rumours that the ANC is hiring Quantum taxis to transport foreign nationals to Zululand to bolster votes.”
He said he had reported the matter to the IEC.
“It is difficult to see this as a wild allegation when I saw with my own eyes when they did a similar thing in Nquthu. Quantums arrived there with people from Durban during the by-elections. In that case, they filled buses with people from Durban in that highly contested by-election.”
The ANC and the IFP had each governed the KwaZulu-Natal and 2019 is a much-awaited outcome.
IFP and NFP making their presence felt in Ulundi @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/3Iz3nOqnOx— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019
IFP and NFP making their presence felt in Ulundi @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/ePQFTcFrA7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019
