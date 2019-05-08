Busy Philipps opens up about her abortion as new law passed

The actress and talk show host she was just 15 when she had her own termination and she insisted that women need to be brave and share their own stories to challenge the legislation and highlight the problems with it.

The 39-year-old actress disagrees with the state's newly passed legislation - which was signed off by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp - which outlaws most terminations once a foetal heartbeat is detected, a development that usually occurs at around six weeks which is a time when most women do not know they are pregnant.

Philipps used her platform on her late night talk show Busy Tonight to insist that it is women and their doctors who are in the best position to decide what they should do with their babies and also confess to her audience that she had an abortion as a teenager.

Speaking the episode of her show which aired on Tuesday, she said: "I know that people feel very strongly about abortion, but let me just say this: Women and their doctors are in the best position to make informed decisions about what is best for them. Nobody else, nobody.

"And here is the reality the statistic is that one in four women will have an abortion before age 45. That statistic sometimes surprises people, and maybe you're sitting there thinking, 'I don't know a woman who would have an abortion'. Well, you know me."

Philipps then emotionally confessed she was just 15 when she had her own termination and she insisted that women need to be brave and share their own stories to challenge the legislation and highlight the problems with it.

She added: "I had an abortion when I was 15 years old and I'm telling you this because I'm genuinely really scared for women and girls all over this country. I think we all need to talk about it and share our stories more."

The Vice Principals star then made a "hard left turn" to talk about the Met Gala 2019, claiming that the glamorous event actually depicts the struggles women have in modern society.

She said: "Is that a hard left turn? Yeah, it is. Is it kind of jarring? Yes, it is also kind of jarring. But, guess what? That's what being a f***ing woman is. Having a regular Tuesday and then suddenly being reminded that people are trying to police your body and then you just have to go back to work."