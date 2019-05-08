Boko Haram kills nine in Nigeria attacks
Fighters packed in trucks with gunmen on motorbikes stormed into the village of Molai just before sunset on Tuesday, when villagers were preparing to pray and break their fast for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
KANO - Boko Haram fighters have killed nine people in two separate attacks in northeastern Nigeria, looting and torching a village and ambushing three farmers, officials and local militia forces said Wednesday.
Fighters packed in trucks with gunmen on motorbikes stormed into the village of Molai just before sunset on Tuesday, when villagers were preparing to pray and break their fast for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
The jihadist gunmen, loyal to Boko Haram chief Abubakar Shekau, killed six people and burned dozens of homes.
Usman Kyari, who heads the state Emergency Management Agency, said six bodies were collected after the attack. All had been shot dead.
"The insurgents burnt around 40 homes and looted goods," Kyari said.
Molai, which is five kilometres from Borno state capital Maiduguri, has been repeatedly attacked by the jihadists.
Tahiru Jimai, a villager, said he and his family had been fasting all day, and were resting while waiting for prayers to start at dusk.
"Our home was destroyed," he said.
A member of a militia force, which fights alongside regular government soldiers, said the Boko Haram fighters were too many and they were overpowered.
"We all withdrew from the village," the militia soldier said.
Later, Nigerian aircraft bombed the area, and the jihadists retreated, he added.
In a separate attack, also on Tuesday, Boko Haram fighters killed three farmers near the town of Konduga, 38 kilometres (24 miles) outside Maiduguri, militia leader Ibrahim Liman said.
"The gunmen slit the throats of the farmers and dumped their bodies," Liman told AFP.
The militants often kill farmers, loggers and herders, accusing them of passing information to the army.
Boko Haram's decade-long uprising to establish a hardline Islamic state in Nigeria's northeast has spilled into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.
A regional military coalition is battling the Islamist group.
At least 27,000 people have been in killed in Nigeria alone, and some two million others from their homes.
Popular in Africa
-
Namibia tribes appeal US court ruling in genocide suit
-
Zim central bank sees official, black market exchange rates converging
-
Namibia declares drought a national disaster, seeks aid
-
South Sudan says agrees oil exploration deal with South Africa
-
MTN registers Nigerian business shares before listing
-
Cholera vaccinations administered in cyclone-battered Mozambique
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.