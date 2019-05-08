At least 5 voting stations still not open at 5pm on Wednesday

IEC deputy CEO Masego Shiburi said the commission was highly satisfied with voting progress, however, there were some setbacks including those caused by protests.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that at least five voting stations had not yet opened by 5 pm on Wednesday.

IEC deputy CEO Masego Shiburi made the announcement while South Africans citizens across the country were still casting their votes.

“Despite the best efforts of all those involved, five voting stations had not opened by 5pm, three of those are in Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.”

He said the commission was so far highly satisfied with voting progress. However, there were some setbacks, including those caused by protests.

“No voters who are on the queue by 9pm will be turned away and voting will continue at those stations until everyone in the queue had been served.”

More details to follow.