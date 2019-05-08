Archbishop Makgoba calls on clerics calm election day protests
Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba is leading an observer group to Siqalo on Wednesday morning to observe voting.
CAPE TOWN - One of the key election observer missions is planning to visit Siqalo on Wednesday morning to observe voting.
It's been at the epicenter of violent protests ahead of the polls. Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba is leading an observer group.
“We’re going to Siqalo where there are usually tensions. We will take notes, speak to the people and call the relevant authorities.”
Makgoba said they’ve noted protests in the Southern Cape overnight that led to the closure of parts of the N2.
He added they reached out to local clerics to ask them to speak to protesters.
“They need to go to the N2 to establish the causes. If they can use the talking cure, talk to them to find out the reasons so that people can vote.”
The Ecoc Observer Mission is one of dozens that will be watching the polls and judging the freedom and fairness of the process.
#SAElections2019 A heavy police presence along Jakes Gerwel Drive near Mitchells Plein. The Siqalo informal settlement has been a hotspot for service delivery protests leading up to the elections. BM pic.twitter.com/TIxAEke3or— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019
