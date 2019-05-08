Archbishop Makgoba calls on clerics calm election day protests

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

Archbishop Makgoba calls on clerics calm election day protests

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba is leading an observer group to Siqalo on Wednesday morning to observe voting.

Debris from an early morning protest along Swartklip Road, Khayelitsha on 8 May 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Debris from an early morning protest along Swartklip Road, Khayelitsha on 8 May 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - One of the key election observer missions is planning to visit Siqalo on Wednesday morning to observe voting.

It's been at the epicenter of violent protests ahead of the polls. Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba is leading an observer group.

“We’re going to Siqalo where there are usually tensions. We will take notes, speak to the people and call the relevant authorities.”

Makgoba said they’ve noted protests in the Southern Cape overnight that led to the closure of parts of the N2.
He added they reached out to local clerics to ask them to speak to protesters.

“They need to go to the N2 to establish the causes. If they can use the talking cure, talk to them to find out the reasons so that people can vote.”

The Ecoc Observer Mission is one of dozens that will be watching the polls and judging the freedom and fairness of the process.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA