ANC saddened by death of second elderly person at polls

It was understood the pensioner died while trying to cast her vote at the Maqingwana voting station in the Vaal on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG – A second elderly voter has died during elections on Wednesday.

South Africans have taken to the polls in the country’s sixth elections since democracy, with the weather being cloudy, cold and wet in some parts of the country.

African National Congress Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe said they were saddened by the death of the second elderly voter at the Maqingwana voting station in the Vaal.

It was understood the pensioner died while trying to cast her vote.

Earlier, the Independent Electoral Commission confirmed the death of the an elderly person at a polling station in Elandspoort in Tshwane.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo also confirmed a deputy presiding officer in the Eastern Cape died overnight due to illness.