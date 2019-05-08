ANC heavyweights urge indecisive young voters to vote
Nzimande has made his X on the ballot paper here in Emmarentia while reflecting on the significance of the country’s sixth democratic election.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) heavyweights have urged indecisive and young voters to make use of their constitutional right and vote anyway while reflecting on what freedom fighters endured to bring about a democratic South Africa.
South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande has made his mark on the ballot paper in Emmarentia while reflecting on the significance of the country’s sixth democratic election.
Meanwhile, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte stood in line with other residents in Bes Valley.
She said that the country would only move forward if everyone made their voice heard on the ballot papers.
Both these politicians are hopeful that the country’s future is bright but that it needs a united effort from all South Africans.
GALLERY: South Africans have their say on election day
Popular in Politics
-
Be vigilant and check your ballot paper is stamped, warns IEC
-
Protest reported in CT on election day, cops on high alert across SA
-
Young people in Alex shun chance to vote
-
Maimane on elections: I’m not even worried about my political future
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng‘s ACM and other new parties you’ll see on your ballot paper
-
DA's Winde confident wet CT weather won't keep voters away
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.