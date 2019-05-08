ANC heavyweights urge indecisive young voters to vote

Nzimande has made his X on the ballot paper here in Emmarentia while reflecting on the significance of the country’s sixth democratic election.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) heavyweights have urged indecisive and young voters to make use of their constitutional right and vote anyway while reflecting on what freedom fighters endured to bring about a democratic South Africa.

Meanwhile, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte stood in line with other residents in Bes Valley.

She said that the country would only move forward if everyone made their voice heard on the ballot papers.

Both these politicians are hopeful that the country’s future is bright but that it needs a united effort from all South Africans.

