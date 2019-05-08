Address visa issues, lower airline travelling costs to boost economy, says Mbeki
Former president Thabo Mbeki said government, business and labour would need to discuss the low levels of investment in the country's economy.
JOHANNESBURG - The world is keeping a close eye on South Africa’s sixth democratic elections as the results are likely to have an impact on the economy.
He made the remark in Killarney where he voted at the Holy Family College on Wednesday.
Mbeki shared his concerns about the state of investment in the country's economy.
“On investment, there’s a problem with that. To say that if they do invest and issues arise, do we have skilled workers to perform the jobs created?”
He said it was difficult to attract investors.
“This is a challenge to everybody. It’s a challenge to the people who have investment.”
Mbeki said the incoming government would also have to address a number of concerns raised by the international community, including investment in the economy and visa regulations.
However, he said South Africa had the potential to attract investors to boost the economy.
But authorities would have to address concerns around visas, among other changes.
“You can’t have serious obstructions around visas and hope tourists will come.”
Mbeki said local airlines must also make travelling more affordable.
#SAelections2019 [WATCH] Former President Thabo Mbeki gives his advise to the new president. pic.twitter.com/0DffW4DIbF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2019
