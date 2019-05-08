2019 elections the beginning of a new dawn, says Ramaphosa

Speaking shortly after he cast his ballot at Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, Cyril Ramaphosa drew parallels between this year’s polls and the memorable 1994 elections when South Africans of all races voted for the first time.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the 2019 elections as a new beginning for South Africa.

I arrived at Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo with my wife Tshepo, where we casted our votes. #Elections2019 take place during Africa month and liberation movements from across the continent are here to wish us well - SWAPO, BDP, FRELIMO, MPLA, ABC, BNP & ZANU PF #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/iRfMsl5EH6 — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) May 8, 2019

At least 26.7 million South Africans are registered to take part in the elections, which are being contested by 48 political parties.

As light drizzle fell over Soweto, Ramaphosa enthused over the jubilant mood among voters. He said their ballots would bring about a new dawn.

“The vote reminds us of 1994, because in 1994 our people were just as excited as this, as they heralded a new future for our country. Today, I am picking up on this again.”

Ramaphosa said the new beginning was necessitated by a deviation from the needs of the people in the past.

“We started to deviate from the mandate the people gave us. Corruption got in the way.”

He went on to say the mandate he got from the voters in Chiawelo was to address the lack of basic service delivery.

The president also told reporters that the elections would build an inclusive economy that would address the country’s unemployment, inequality and poverty problems.

#SAElections2019 Today has been declared public holiday. Let us a go and exercise our hard won democratic right to vote. Voting stations open at 7h00 and close at 21h00. pic.twitter.com/BEtrkXbLnu — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) May 8, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)