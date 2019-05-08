2019 elections the beginning of a new dawn, says Ramaphosa

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

2019 elections the beginning of a new dawn, says Ramaphosa

Speaking shortly after he cast his ballot at Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, Cyril Ramaphosa drew parallels between this year’s polls and the memorable 1994 elections when South Africans of all races voted for the first time.

President Cyril Ramaphosa casts his ballot at the Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, on 8 May 2019. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa casts his ballot at the Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, on 8 May 2019. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the 2019 elections as a new beginning for South Africa.

Speaking shortly after he cast his ballot at Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, Ramaphosa drew parallels between this year’s polls and the memorable 1994 elections when South Africans of all races voted for the first time.

At least 26.7 million South Africans are registered to take part in the elections, which are being contested by 48 political parties.

As light drizzle fell over Soweto, Ramaphosa enthused over the jubilant mood among voters. He said their ballots would bring about a new dawn.

“The vote reminds us of 1994, because in 1994 our people were just as excited as this, as they heralded a new future for our country. Today, I am picking up on this again.”

Ramaphosa said the new beginning was necessitated by a deviation from the needs of the people in the past.
“We started to deviate from the mandate the people gave us. Corruption got in the way.”

He went on to say the mandate he got from the voters in Chiawelo was to address the lack of basic service delivery.

The president also told reporters that the elections would build an inclusive economy that would address the country’s unemployment, inequality and poverty problems.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA