Zoar a reflection of poor and marginalised in SA, say residents
Zoar resident Susana Betoos said that government has forgotten about them and sees no future for her children in the area.
ZOAR - Residents of Zoar just outside Ladismith in the Karoo said that their town was a true reflection of what the poor and marginalised are subjected to in South Africa.
While the faces of political leaders hang high on street lamps, residents said that poverty was at its highest yet.
Susana Betoos has watched over the Zoar community she’s called home for more than 45 years.
She's one of close to 5,000 people living in the area, most of whom are jobless and destitute.
The community here lives largely in poverty - young people sit on the dusty street corners while others hang around mobile shops and a run-down tavern.
Betoos said that although she has a house, government has done nothing for her.
“That is all that I want. If I can get a job, then that would also help me. To me it’s actually just about the house and getting a job so that I can have an income.”
Employment opportunities are almost non-existent and the closest town, with little opportunity, is 25km away.
While surviving on a social grant, she works as a domestic only when needed thus leaving her with no secure monthly income.
She was, however, hopeful that her vote on Wednesday will lead to job creation in the area.
WATCH: Poor Zoar residents tired of empty election promises
