Western Cape ANC to return Iqbal Survé's R1m election donation
According to the ANC, the money was to be used for transporting voters to the polls.
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has decided to return a donation from Cape Town businessman Iqbal Survé.
Survé, who is the chairperson of Sekunjalo Group, reportedly gave the party R1 million to help in its election campaign.
ANC acting provincial chair Khaya Magaxa said the party had decided to avoid, by all means, being associated with “questionable funders”.
The party said it gave the money back because of Survé’s links to the Public Investment Corporation, which is the subject of a commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the state-owned entity.
“In light of the president's message when he was addressing our final rally in Gauteng at Ellis Park, [the decision is] based on the same line, that the ANC must try and maintain its integrity and also be very strong against any perception of corruption,” he said.
