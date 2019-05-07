WC ANC has not returned election campaign donation, says Iqbal Survé
In a statement, businessman Iqbal Survé said there had been no formal communication from the ANC in the Western Cape to Sekunjalo about returning his donation.
CAPE TOWN - Businessman Iqbal Survé said on Tuesday the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape had not yet returned his donation.
Earlier on Tuesday, the party said it had decided to return funds that the Sekunjalo chairperson had given for its election campaign.
This, the ANC said, was due to allegations and revelations of wrongdoing at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) inquiry implicating Survé.
In a statement, Survé said there had been no formal communication from the ANC in the Western Cape to Sekunjalo about returning his donation.
Survé claimed party officials told him the money, reported to be R1 million, had already been distributed to “all the regions for the express purpose of why it was donated”.
The ANC stated it had decided to avoid, by all means, being associated with “questionable funders”.
The businessman claimed there was a “political vendetta” against him and that the instruction to return the funds came from a top government official.
The Sekunjalo Group said since the advent of democracy in South Africa, they have been one of the key supporters of the ANC.
“It should be noted that our donation came as a direct result of the request from the ANC Western Cape for donations for election day food parcels and logistics for volunteers,” Sekunjalo said in a statement on Tuesday.
