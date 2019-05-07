Voters in overlooked rural areas want their voices heard

ZOAR - Attention ahead of the elections has been focused on mostly urban areas.

This dusty rural Karoo town of Zoar had faces of all political leaders hanging high on street lamps, but residents said these leaders know nothing of their daily struggles.

There are almost no employment opportunities in the area.

The community has two small shops and one rundown tavern, and two churches are the only landmarks.

One of the residents said those living in Zoar near Ladismith in the Karoo have no future.

“Crime was never a problem in Zoar, but now it has increased. Rape, robberies and housebreakings have also increased.”

With the national and provincial election on 8 May, the resident is hoping her vote will bring about change.

