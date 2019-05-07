Voters in overlooked rural areas want their voices heard
One of the residents has said those living in Zoar near Ladismith in the Karoo have no future.
ZOAR - Attention ahead of the elections has been focused on mostly urban areas.
But voters in overlooked rural areas want their voices heard.
This dusty rural Karoo town of Zoar had faces of all political leaders hanging high on street lamps, but residents said these leaders know nothing of their daily struggles.
There are almost no employment opportunities in the area.
The community has two small shops and one rundown tavern, and two churches are the only landmarks.
One of the residents said those living in Zoar near Ladismith in the Karoo have no future.
“Crime was never a problem in Zoar, but now it has increased. Rape, robberies and housebreakings have also increased.”
With the national and provincial election on 8 May, the resident is hoping her vote will bring about change.
WATCH: Poor Zoar residents tired of empty election promises
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
SA has right to know if Malema contravened electoral code - Karima Brown
-
Cash-in-transit robbers steal cop van in wild chase
-
CARTOON: The Elections In Numbers
-
EFF's Paulsen predicts election victory in WC
-
Louis Trichardt bus crash death toll rises to 14
-
Be vigilant and check your ballot paper is stamped, warns IEC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.