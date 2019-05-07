View all in Latest
Vote ‘under my umbrella’ – rain predicted for parts of WC tomorrow

Political parties have been campaigning in mostly fair weather, but on Wednesday some voters can expect to brave cold and wet conditions.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The weather service has forecasted rain for election day and political analysts say that would be bad news for all parties.

Rain is expected in large parts of the Southern Cape, the Central-Karoo and the Cape metro.

Political parties have been campaigning in mostly fair weather, but on Wednesday some voters can expect to brave cold and wet conditions.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the rain would impact voter turnout.

“I think parties should make more effort to ensure that people get out of their homes. I hope it does not get cold on the day of the voting because most of the time, believe it or not, the weather can influence the turnout.”

He said political parties had underestimated challenges such as the weather and transport to polling stations.

